A motorist today (Wednesday) admitted causing the death of a 17-year-old moped rider by dangerous driving when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Kenneth Wallace, 53, of Barn Hill, Stamford, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Calum Warrilow by driving dangerously on the A1 near Grantham on September 13, 2016.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned sentence until tomorrow (Thursday) and Wallace was granted bail.