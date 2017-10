Storm Ophelia, a former hurricane which is currently battering parts of Ireland, appears to have sent the sun red.

Readers have sent in their pictures of the strange phenomena.

Sandy sun, sent in by Carol Noquet Walker, Long Bennington

According to the Met Office, its colour is a result of winds pulling up dust from the Sahara.

It is currently windy here in Grantham, and this is set to get stronger into the evening. According to weather reports, the wind should die down into the early hours.

Red sun: Harlaxton. Lynn Duncan