Straw bales alight in Great Gonerby

Straw bales were on fire in a field at Great Gonerby yesterday evening (Wednesday).
A crew from Grantham fire station attended the incident in Belton Lane at around 7.15pm.
The fire was left to burn out, said Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.
