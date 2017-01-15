Strictly Come Dancing stars are Remembering Fred at Grantham Meres leisure centre

Remembering Fred is a beautiful evening of song and dance, featuring a live band, singers and dancers to take place at The Meres in April.

The show celebrates one of the true screen legends of our time. Remembering Fred is a show that celebrates the very core of what made Astaire such a legend. This hotly-anticipated new production stars Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec.

They along with other dancers will be performing the golden age of Hollywood’s most celebrated dance routines. Hear classics from the American Songbook, written by George and Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter, brought to dramatic life with musicians, and singers.

The show takes place on Thursday, April 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01476 406158 or at www.guildhallartscentre.com

They cost £30 or £27 if booked before January 31.