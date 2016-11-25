Students learn vital lessons on world of work at conference in Grantham

Teenagers were given an insight into the world of business at a conference in Grantham this week.

More than 60 Year 10 students from five local schools were told about key skills such as leadership, communication and applying for jobs.

The Business Skills Pathway event at the Guildhall yesterday (Thursday) was organised by Inspire+ and Grantham Business Club.

As well as offering advice and ‘life-skill’ training, the event gave the youngsters the opportunity to gain work experience placements with local businesses.

The businesses involved in the programme were: Inspire+, Grantham Specsavers, Viking Signs, RecruitME, SKDC, BGB Innovation & 1Life.

Students attending were from Priory Ruskin Academy, Walton Girls, St Hugh’s, Charles Read Academy and Stamford Welland Academy.

Students were able to take part in five workshops, in leadership, researching companies for work, interview skills and being ready for work, CV writing and finding jobs, and communication and presentation skills.

Following the conference all the students were given the opportunity to apply for work experience placements at the businesses.

Inspire+ operations manager Chris Graves said: “All partners involved hope that the students will really benefit from learning life and job skills from local businesses and gain valuable experience to add to their CV when job and university applying.”

Darren Joint, of Viking Signs: said: “The addition of this Business Skills Pathway to the wide range of opportunities Inspire+ can offer to enthusiastic and motivated students, really is the icing on the cake.

“For the Grantham Business Club this is an opportunity to further our aims of encouraging talented young people to consider careers with one of our great member businesses or even starting their own business here in Grantham.”