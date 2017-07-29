Sudbrook couple celebrate 50th wedding anniversary with 70 friends and family

A Sudbrook couple are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today (Saturday) just weeks after they both retired from their jobs at Woodland Waters.

David and Janis Bunn both worked together at Woodland Waters, David for 15 years as a water bailiff and Janis for 12 years as a receptionist.

But the couple, who are both 67, met as youngsters in Gasworks Lane near to where David lived in Alexandra Road and where Janis used to babysit for her aunt and uncle.

They were married at St John’s Church in Grantham and had their reception at the Railway Club.

David attended Springfield County school and then went to work first for Tesco in High Street and then Clark’s of Retford dry cleaners near the post office. He later joined American Can in Springfield Road where he learned his job as a maintenance engineer and stayed for 32 years before taking redundancy.

Janis, who attended the Girl’s Central School in Castlegate, worked as a carer at King’s Court nursing home in Grantham for 10 years. She also worked at Halford’s in High Street, first as a cleaner, then as a receptionist.

When David and Janis worked at Woodland Waters, they moved into a caravan, thinking they would only be there for a few months. They lived in the caravan for six years. Both retired this year on June 23.

They then enjoyed their first cruise around the western Mediterranean.

The couple have a son, Trevor, and daughter Paula, and three grandsons - Daniel, Jonathan and Matthew - who all play in the local band The Purge.

Janis likes holidays, reading and knitting. David enjoys photography, fishing, DIY, metal detecting, archaeology and local history.

The couple are visiting north Wales in October and Ravenscar in November.

Tomorrow David and Janis will join 70 friends and family for a celebration in Heckington.

And the secret of a long marriage? David said: “Compromise! Janis is a good organiser and I go along with whatever she organises.”

Janis said: “Luckily we are both healthy so we can enjoy life. We are planning another cruise for next year.”