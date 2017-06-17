Sun set to shine down on this weekend’s Grantham Carnival

Families watching this year’s Grantham Carnival parade will be delighted to see more floats taking part than in recent years.
There’s a real mix in the parade, which will travel through the town centre today (Saturday), kicking off the carnival fun.
A highlight will be Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mike Cook and his mayoress riding along in a horse and carriage, courtesy of Robert Holland Funeral Directors.
There’s plenty to look forward to at this weekend’s carnival, taking place once again at Wyndham Park over today (Saturday) and Sunday. And if the weather forecast is to be believed, there will be wall to wall sunshine!
High points will include fly pasts on both days by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, and on Sunday by the famous Red Arrows.
The arena is set to be busy throughout the weekend, with demonstrations by the Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy, circus act Sam Goodburn and Ester Fude, dance performances and marching bands lined up tomorrow.
And on Sunday, visitors will be treated to death-defying stunts by Dangerous Steve. With crazy balancing and a thrilling fire and chainsaw juggling finale, Dangerous Steve is a tremendous crowd pleaser and fun for all the family. Also on Sunday are dog displays by Paws for Thought, dance demonstrations and a concourse of classic cars.
The classic cars will again be on show in Queen Elizabeth Park throughout Sunday.
On top of all this entertainment are stalls, fairground rides, inflatables, an entertainment marquee, archery, sensory room, face painting, tea tent, displays and much, much more.
**Day-time entertainment programme (all times are approximate and subject to change):
ENTERTAINMENT MARQUEE
Saturday:
12.30-2pm Carousel Roadshow
2–2.30pm LDS Bourne
2.45–3.15pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba
3.30–4pm Grantham School of Dancing
4–5pm Carousel Roadshow
Sunday:
11.30am–1.20pm Carousel Roadshow
1.20–1.40pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba
1.40–2.45pm Carousel Roadshow
2.45–3.30pm Dominic Brister
3.30–4.30pm Carousel Roadshow
ARENA
Saturday:
1pm Parade arrives
1pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire flypast
1.15pm Presentation to Winning Floats
1.40m Melton Mowbray Tally Ho Band
2.05m Beth Cresswell School of Dance
2.40pm Sam Goodburn and Ester Fude
3.15pm Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy
3.35pm Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers
4pm Sam Goodburn and Ester Fude
Sunday:
12.30pm Beth Cresswell School Of Dance
1.10pm Paws For Thought Dog Display
1.50pm Dangerous Steve
2.30pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire flypast
2.40pm Concourse of classic cars
3.15pm Dangerous Steve
3.55pm Paws For Thought Dog Display
4.30pm Red Arrows Flypast
8.30am–4.30pm Classic Car Show in Queen Elizabeth Park
** Who’s taking part in this year’s parade?
1st Barrowby Scouts
ALS Limos
Belvoir Grantham
Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba
Children 1st
Grantham and District Scouting Association
Grantham Lions Club
Heritage Care
Isaac Newton Primary School
Jonathan Kelly
Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy
Lincs FM
Lincolnshire Fire Aid
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue
Manthorpe Pre-School Playgroup
The Harrowby/National Academies Trust
The Nottingham Building Society/Sports Aid
J & Y Webber
Bluebird Care South Lincs
Melton Mowbray Tally Ho Band
Melton Mowbray Toy Soldier Band
Town mayor and mayoress Coun Mike Cook and Mrs Cook
Miss Grantham – Olivia Rowland-Hayes
South Kesteven District Council vice-chairman Coun George Chivers and Mrs Vanessa Chivers
The mayor’s cadets and Grantham and District scouts will act as escorts.
** Here’s the full list of displays, stalls and catering stalls:
8th Harrowby Scout Group
Alzheimer’s Society
Beanz Around The World
Carnival and Events Tea Tent
Classy Sassy Boutique
Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club
Colas Ltd
Colour Me Happy Face Painting
Community Books
Cooler’s Bar
Dgin Leather Craft
Eddie’s Ices
Gales Refreshments
Gee’s Caricatures
Gourmazin Catering
Grantham Archery Club
Grantham Disabled Children Society/Alexander Needham Appeal (Saturday)
Grantham Town Supporter’s Club
GTS First Aiders
Harrowby Singers (Saturday)
It’s Cruelty Free
Lincolnshire Fire Aid
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue
Listers Toyota Grantham
Lost Sheep Shop
Pantry Catering
Pieroth Ltd
Royal British Legion
Rutland Fun Quads
Scarlett and Ellie Expedition Fund-raiser
Sensory room and baby changing facilities, courtesy of The Melton Building Society
SKDC and Wyndham Park Forum HLF Project/Environment Agency
Sweets and Treats
Terrence Higgins Trust (Party in the Park, Saturday evening)
The Apple Tap
The Creation Station
The Nottingham Building Society (Saturday)
Utility Warehouse – The Discount Club
Vale Homemade Bakes
Fun Fair and Inflatables Provided By P&M Amusements