Sun set to shine down on this weekend’s Grantham Carnival

Families watching this year’s Grantham Carnival parade will be delighted to see more floats taking part than in recent years.

There’s a real mix in the parade, which will travel through the town centre today (Saturday), kicking off the carnival fun.

Grantham Carnival 2016. Photo: 873A

A highlight will be Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mike Cook and his mayoress riding along in a horse and carriage, courtesy of Robert Holland Funeral Directors.

There’s plenty to look forward to at this weekend’s carnival, taking place once again at Wyndham Park over today (Saturday) and Sunday. And if the weather forecast is to be believed, there will be wall to wall sunshine!

High points will include fly pasts on both days by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, and on Sunday by the famous Red Arrows.

The arena is set to be busy throughout the weekend, with demonstrations by the Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy, circus act Sam Goodburn and Ester Fude, dance performances and marching bands lined up tomorrow.

Red Arrows. Photo: Tim Fields

And on Sunday, visitors will be treated to death-defying stunts by Dangerous Steve. With crazy balancing and a thrilling fire and chainsaw juggling finale, Dangerous Steve is a tremendous crowd pleaser and fun for all the family. Also on Sunday are dog displays by Paws for Thought, dance demonstrations and a concourse of classic cars.

The classic cars will again be on show in Queen Elizabeth Park throughout Sunday.

On top of all this entertainment are stalls, fairground rides, inflatables, an entertainment marquee, archery, sensory room, face painting, tea tent, displays and much, much more.

**Day-time entertainment programme (all times are approximate and subject to change):

ENTERTAINMENT MARQUEE

Saturday:

12.30-2pm Carousel Roadshow

2–2.30pm LDS Bourne

2.45–3.15pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba

3.30–4pm Grantham School of Dancing

4–5pm Carousel Roadshow

Sunday:

11.30am–1.20pm Carousel Roadshow

1.20–1.40pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba

1.40–2.45pm Carousel Roadshow

2.45–3.30pm Dominic Brister

3.30–4.30pm Carousel Roadshow

ARENA

Saturday:

1pm Parade arrives

1pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire flypast

1.15pm Presentation to Winning Floats

1.40m Melton Mowbray Tally Ho Band

2.05m Beth Cresswell School of Dance

2.40pm Sam Goodburn and Ester Fude

3.15pm Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy

3.35pm Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers

4pm Sam Goodburn and Ester Fude

Sunday:

12.30pm Beth Cresswell School Of Dance

1.10pm Paws For Thought Dog Display

1.50pm Dangerous Steve

2.30pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire flypast

2.40pm Concourse of classic cars

3.15pm Dangerous Steve

3.55pm Paws For Thought Dog Display

4.30pm Red Arrows Flypast

8.30am–4.30pm Classic Car Show in Queen Elizabeth Park

** Who’s taking part in this year’s parade?

1st Barrowby Scouts

ALS Limos

Belvoir Grantham

Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba

Children 1st

Grantham and District Scouting Association

Grantham Lions Club

Heritage Care

Isaac Newton Primary School

Jonathan Kelly

Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy

Lincs FM

Lincolnshire Fire Aid

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Manthorpe Pre-School Playgroup

The Harrowby/National Academies Trust

The Nottingham Building Society/Sports Aid

J & Y Webber

Bluebird Care South Lincs

Melton Mowbray Tally Ho Band

Melton Mowbray Toy Soldier Band

Town mayor and mayoress Coun Mike Cook and Mrs Cook

Miss Grantham – Olivia Rowland-Hayes

South Kesteven District Council vice-chairman Coun George Chivers and Mrs Vanessa Chivers

The mayor’s cadets and Grantham and District scouts will act as escorts.

** Here’s the full list of displays, stalls and catering stalls:

8th Harrowby Scout Group

Alzheimer’s Society

Beanz Around The World

Carnival and Events Tea Tent

Classy Sassy Boutique

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club

Colas Ltd

Colour Me Happy Face Painting

Community Books

Cooler’s Bar

Dgin Leather Craft

Eddie’s Ices

Gales Refreshments

Gee’s Caricatures

Gourmazin Catering

Grantham Archery Club

Grantham Disabled Children Society/Alexander Needham Appeal (Saturday)

Grantham Town Supporter’s Club

GTS First Aiders

Harrowby Singers (Saturday)

It’s Cruelty Free

Lincolnshire Fire Aid

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Listers Toyota Grantham

Lost Sheep Shop

Pantry Catering

Pieroth Ltd

Royal British Legion

Rutland Fun Quads

Scarlett and Ellie Expedition Fund-raiser

Sensory room and baby changing facilities, courtesy of The Melton Building Society

SKDC and Wyndham Park Forum HLF Project/Environment Agency

Sweets and Treats

Terrence Higgins Trust (Party in the Park, Saturday evening)

The Apple Tap

The Creation Station

The Nottingham Building Society (Saturday)

Utility Warehouse – The Discount Club

Vale Homemade Bakes

Fun Fair and Inflatables Provided By P&M Amusements