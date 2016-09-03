Sun shines bright for Caythorpe Show

The morning of August 20 started damp and blustery. but plenty of people turned out to put their entries into this year’s Caythorpe and District Garden Society Annual Show.

With the show open to anyone and with over 90 different classes in garden, produce, cookery, photography and handicrafts, there was something for everyone!

Caythorpe Show EMN-160831-141548001

Following a damp start to the day, things soon brightened up and by 2pm, once the judging had finished, the sun was shining down to welcome the public to the event.

A wide range of vegetables, flowers and other exhibits filled the hall. The cookery section was particularly well supported with a record 25 entries for the orange drizzle cake class.

Alan Smith scooped up three major trophies, including the Challenge Trophy for the most points in the show, with an excellent array of produce from his allotment.

Gary Greenhalgh, chairman said: “Our 19th show was very successful and well supported. Every year we are amazed by the quality of the entries.”

Caythorpe Show EMN-160831-141613001

Caythorpe Show EMN-160831-141625001

Caythorpe Show EMN-160831-141639001

Caythorpe Show EMN-160831-141652001