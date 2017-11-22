Sunrisers brighten up Granthamchurch

The grounds of St Wulfram’s Church will be ablaze with colour next spring, thanks to the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

A stalwart team of Sunrisers braved a chilly wind to spend a Saturday morning turning sods of grass, predominantly to the north of the church approach, and digging in some 10,000 crocus corms.

The purple colour of the crocus symbolises the dye placed on each child’s little finger when immunised against polio, and therefore it is relevant to Rotary’s ongoing project ‘End Polio Now’ to eradicate the disease worldwide within the next decade.

Club president Lez Jones said: “The previous weekend had seen a collection by our club for just this appeal, and once again the Grantham people gave generously in donating over £500, which will go to the international immunisation project.”