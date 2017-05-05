Sunrisers to hold ‘Big Town Quiz’ at Grantham’s St Wulfram’s Church

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club is calling on all local ‘quizmeisters’ to join them in the ‘Big Town Quiz’.

Sunrise has secured St Wulfram’s Church as the venue for the charity quiz.

The event will take place on June 1 at 6.30pm.

Sunrise president Ian Brodie said: “We are very excited about this quiz evening, it promises to be a great night for all.”

The evening is a ticket only event, with tickets at £10 each, to include a Ploughman’s supper. There will be a licensed bar and a 50/50 draw on the night.

All profits will go to local charities.

Individuals and teams of up to 10 are invited to go along and pit their knowledge against the others.

A trophy will go to the winner.

Tickets are available from John Cussell jewellers in Westgate, Grantham, or by contacting Lez Jones on 07772 779202.