Super model and actor meets students in Grantham

Model and actor Kiran Rai came to Grantham this morning to meet students who aspire to careers in modelling and acting.

The Nottingham-born super model and actor has appeared on catwalks across the globe and in films. His latest success is being recruited as the brand ambassador for upcoming digital media company Social Box.

The award-winning actor has forayed into acting, modelling and editing and his latest venture will see him acting as ambassador and leading a catwalk for the Australian company at a London fashion show with 29 British models including Nemisis Dance Crew from Britain’s Got Talent. The show will start on September 12.

Rai is known for his role in the Sri Lankan film Parachutes, which he worked on with top director Louis Vanderstraaten. He was also the face of renowned American brand ‘Future Cut Cloths,’ a New York/Chicago based clothing line and he previously led Shanghai Fashion Week.

