Support for Margaret Thatcher exhibit featuring puppet.

Following news that Grantham Museum will have a permanent exhibition to Grantham-born former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher – including the well-known Spitting Image puppet – we asked readers what they thought.

As reported last week, the puppet has returned for a limited time to form part of the new-look display at the St Peter’s Hill museum, and will take pride of place in a protective glass cabinet. And since being unveiled to the public, it has already attracted some attention.

Peter Reichelt

Here’s what readers had to say when we took to the streets to gauge opinion about the permanent exhibition to the controversial figure.

Councillors Ray and Linda Wootten

“It is excellent news that Grantham Museum has brought back bringing back the Spitting Image puppet and created a more permanent exhibition to Margaret Thatcher. Exhibitions like this will definitely bring more visitors to Grantham and the museum, something that we have been calling for over the years. We are pleased that she is home again. Now all we need is a statue!”

Peter Reichelt

Bryan Hollingworth

“I think it is excellent. People in the public love to get noticed and have a puppet made and Margaret Thatcher would have been no different.

“Forget politics – we should be very proud of her. She was the first female prime minister and she was from Grantham. I am happy she is back and that we have the exhibition to recognise her life.”

Bryan Hollingworth

“Margaret Thatcher was a superb leader. We need someone like her in charge now. She got things done even if people did not agree. I class her in the same rank as Winston Churchill. If it was any other town, we would have a statue in place by now, just as we have with Sir Isaac Newton, but we don’t barely have anything. I can see why people dislike her but she should be still recognised, so the exhibition and bringing back the puppet is a good idea.”

Marge Roberts

Marge Roberts

“Although she didn’t really do much for the town, she was still a good woman for Grantham and she did a lot of good for the country. I don’t really agree with a statue but as for the puppet in an exhibition, why not?”

Christine and Eric Woolley

“We are not really fussed either way. We didn’t really agree with all of her policies, but it is everyone’s own opinion and if people are interested in seeing the puppet in the exhibition, then it is good that they have the chance to.”

Christine and Eric Woolley

Ally Sims

“To be honest I find the puppet a bit scary to look at, however it is nice to have something new in the museum as it has been the same for a while. My three-year-old daughter Isla was not impressed with it, but she enjoyed playing with some of the 1970s toys in Margaret Thatcher’s living room in the exhibition.”

Laura Doughty

“I think it is an excellent idea to have the exhibition and puppet back. It is very clever and relevant and people remember it. Spitting Image was a very popular show back in its day. The puppet puts a lighthearted spin on politics. It’s great that she is back.”

n You can have your say by writing a letter to the editor (address on page 31) or sending an email to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Ally Sims