Support group donates machine to Grantham Hospital ward

A group which supports people with lung conditions has raised money to buy a special machine for Grantham Hospital.

The Breathe Easy Grantham Support Group donated an oximeter this week to Ward 6 at the hospital which cares for patients with respiratory problems.

Breathe Easy group chairman Lesley Hart and committee members Irene Webb and Karin Sprott were on hand to present the oximeter to ward sister Tracey Pemberton.

The portable machine is connected to the ear lobes and measures the amount of oxygen in the patient’s blood.

Tracey said the machine allows staff to monitor the oxygen saturation level in the patient while they are taking exercise. She said: “This tells us if they need more oxygen, The machine will get lots and lots of use.”

The money for the oximeter, which costs just under £600, was raised by the Breathe Easy Group at a fund-raising garden party.