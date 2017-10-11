Take part in Rotary Shoebox Scheme

The gift of giving to others is one of the greatest feelings – please help the Journal spread the word as we support the Rotary Shoebox Scheme.

Every year we support this scheme, which always receives an overwhelming response, in large part thanks to you, our readers.

Rotary Shoebox Scheme

So we ask you to join us once again in taking part in this simple task of giving.

To help with the appeal, all you need to do is pick up a flat pack box from the Grantham Tennis Club, in Gonerby Road, Gonerby Hill Foot, and fill it with those everyday essentials that most of us take for granted.

The boxes go to Eastern Europe to be given to children of all ages, teenagers and adults.

The scheme is co-ordinated in the Grantham area by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven. Rotarian Alan Geeson said: “The joy and happiness that these boxes bring to the children and families in Eastern Europe is reflected in the smiles on their faces when presented with a Rotary shoebox.”

The items we may take for granted in our daily lives can make a huge difference to those who have no means of getting such things. It lets them know that someone, somewhere, cares.

So what can you put in these boxes? There are three types: items for young children; teenage items for boys and girls up to 18 years old; and household items for families and elderly people.

Only Rotary shoeboxes can be accepted, not ordinary shoeboxes. The boxes can be decorated, provided the top of the box, stating the type and its contents, is visible – wrapping is not allowed.

Rotary shoeboxes must be filled and returned to the Grantham Tennis Club by Friday, November 3, complete with a £2 donation taped to the top to go towards transport costs.

They will be collected and taken to a central warehouse, before being shipped to Eastern European countries such as Belarus, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova.

Rotary is urging people like you to help bring a ray of hope to those who have lost the sight of it, so please give someone the ultimate gift to put that smile back on their face.

* WHAT CAN YOU PUT IN SHOEBOXES?

Suitable items for a child include:

Toys such as cars; balls; action figures; jigsaw puzzles; colouring books; building blocks; plasticine; teddies; writing pads; skipping rope; scarf, mittens, gloves and hat; and playing cards.

Suitable items for a teenager include:

Sportswear; scarf, gloves. socks and hat; writing materials; playing cards; games; toothbrush and toothpaste; comb/hairbrush and mirror; toiletries; stationary; make-up; costume jewellery; and clothing repair kits.

Suitable items for a household goods box include:

Scarf, gloves and hat; wrapped soap; toothpaste and toothbrush; disposable razors; shampoo and soap; pan scourers; antiseptic cream; bandages; face/body creams; cosmetics; pens, writing pads and envelopes; candles; scissors; and sewing kits.