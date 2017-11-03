Talented Grantham couple through to Britain’s Got Talent auditions

A couple from Grantham have beat 4,000 other hopefuls to make it through to the judges’ stage of Britain’s Got Talent.

Dale Weatherstone, 25, and Hayley Goodwin 24, travelled to Birmingham last Sunday where they faced three rounds of auditions and producers.

Dale decided to sing ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran while Hayley opted for ‘Rise Up’ by Andra Day.

Dale, who has just started gigging around town, said: “We were put into groups and given ID numbers. Each time we passed an audition, we moved on to the next room to face another round of producers.”

Despite auditioning separately as singers, the engaged couple both made it to the judges’ rounds, which will be televised in February.

It is the second time that Dale, who works at Mark Bates on Londonthorpe Lane, has auditioned for the talent show.

He said: “I never made it past the first round when I auditioned for the first time last year, so it is an incredible feeling to have made it through this time, especially with Hayley.”

The couple, who live on Almond Grove with their two children Harry, 5, and Oliver 2, joined 72 other successful acts to make it through the Birmingham auditions out of 4,000 auditionees.

Dale added: “We were in shock in the car afterwards. We just sat there trying to process what had happened.”

The couple will go up in front of a live audience in February to try and impress judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.