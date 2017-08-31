Talented Grantham musicians will be Soul’d Out for Urban Hotel performance

Grantham students will be combining their musical talents to produce a spectacular evening of music on Saturday (September 2).

Gifted and talented musicians will be taking to the stage at the Urban Hotel in Grantham to perform a fabulous celebration of some of the most recognised and well-known tunes across a wide genre of music.

Called Soul’d Out, the evening will be an entertaining mixture of soul, jazz, funk and pop.

Joining them will be accomplished musicians who have played not only with local schools and area groups, but also at county and national level. Doors open at 7pm and there will also be a bar available.

One of the key organisers of the evening, Eli Banfield, said: “The evening promises to be an unforgettable night with each band member having such individual talent. Some members of the band are about to start studying music at conservatoire and at university, so it’ll be a great chance to see them before the rest of the world gets hold of them. Please do come along.“

Tickets are on sale now and will be available on the door. One pound from each ticket sale will go to the Music For All charity who help people to find ways to understand and experience the enjoyment and benefits of playing music.