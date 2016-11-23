Talk by ex-soldier follows £11k fund-raiser for Help for Heroes

After raising more than £11,000 for Help the Heroes through a ‘mudathon’, a school near Grantham has had the chance to hear from one of the heroes the charity helped.

Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, recently welcomed ex-member of the Grenadier Guards Nathan Cumberland to the school.

Nathan spoke about his role as an ambassador for the Armed Forces charity Help for Heroes, the support it has given him, and the challenges and opportunities he has experienced since his injuries.

Nathan lost both his legs while serving in Afghanistan, but has since gone on to become an athlete.

He competed in both Invictus Games, an international Paralympic-style competition for current and ex-servicemen and women created by Prince Harry, is currently in training for more international events and also has hopes of taking part in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

His visit came after the school raised £11,061 for Help for Heroes through a ‘mudathon’ challenge.

Kerry Symmons, head of PE, said: “We were delighted to welcome Nathan into the school and give such an inspirational talk to our students and staff.

“All the staff would like to congratulate our students on taking part in our school’s first mudathon event.”