Talk on fascinating life of former Mayor of Grantham who escaped a POW camp to be told at museum

A talk about the dramatic and touching story of a former Mayor of Grantham who escaped from a POW camp in the Second World War will be told on Saturday.

The talk will be given by Steve Foster at Grantham Museum. He will tell the story of his father, Fred Foster, and a former Oxford student, Antony Coulthard, who befriended him and helped him to escape. Antony’s story ended in tragedy. Fred went on to become Mayor of Grantham in 1957.

The talk will be given in two parts, entitled Escape from Stalag XXA and In Search of a Hero.

Steve is writing a book about his father’s adventures which only came to light recently when he was tracing his family tree and came across some interesting documents. Steve made it his mission to find Antony’s grave, which he did, in Germany.

Steve’s talk takes place at 1.30pm for 2pm on Saturday in the Museum. Tickets are £3 in advance from the museum. For further details call the museum on 01476 568783 or Peter Reichelt on 07905 123395, email reicheltpeter05@gmail.com