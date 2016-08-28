Tape Face will leave you speechless at Grantham Guildhall

Something exciting is coming to Grantham Guildhall this Autumn...

America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Tape Face will be performing on September 6 in Grantham - a mime who will make you laugh without even saying a word, dont believe me? Check it out for yourself.

Alongside Tape Face there will be even more fantastic performances gracing the Guildhall stage, including Nancy Kerr and The Sweet Visitor Band on October 8, followed by the James Brothers on October 29.

In addition to this, The Nick Ross Orchestra present Sounds of the Glenn Miller Era on September 10, giving you an unmissable evening of the Big Band Sound.

If the music doesn’t interest you then Image Musical theatre sure will. They will be back by popular demand, performing Beauty and the Beast on October 24 at 2pm, followed by The Girl and the Giraffe on Thursday, October 27 at 2pm.

The Guildhall are also offering multi-buy tickets, so if you buy two or more tickets to an event, you can have £2 off each ticket. These events include; Where is Home (October 12), Romeo A Juliet (October 19), Dr. Faustus (October 20), Far From the Madding Crowd (November 3) and Getting Better Slowly (November 16).

When purchasing your tickets don’t forget about the incredible broadway artist, Elaine Paige with her perfomance of ‘Stripped Back’ on October 21, followed by the Solid Gold 70’s Show on December 3.

Something else to get your tails wagging is the Rocky Horror Dance Workshop on Friday, October 28 - dressing up is obviously highly encouraged.

All of this ought to make your Autumn worth while - so make sure you bring the family along to the Grantham Guildhall for a great day out.

Tickets are available to buy online and new Autumn brochures are available to pick up from the Guildhall Arts Centre. For more details and to book tickets, please contact the Box Office on 01476 406158 or visit the Guildhall website at www.guildhallartscentre.com