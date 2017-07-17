Tarmac donation boosts Bottesford Pre-School garden plans

Tarmac’s cement plant at Barnstone has joined forces with an enthusiastic group of parents and local suppliers to help put the finishing touches to a play garden for young children in Bottesford.

The plant donated specialist products for securing posts and a tepee structure, as well as floor slab laying in the garden for Bottesford Pre-School.

The pre-school staff and parents joined together to transform an overgrown outside area into a space where the children can play and enjoy being outdoors. Once the garden plans were agreed, the pre-school was overwhelmed with support and donations.

As well as the tepee, it will include a woodland story area complete with log seats, a willow tunnel, a tyre obstacle course and a sensory garden.

Plant manager Chris Stephens said: “This has been a great project to get involved with. Developing this garden for the children to enjoy more time outside has been a real example of community spirit and generosity. It’s been a bit like a mini DIY SOS!”

Pre-school chairman Donya Donger said: “The support from Tarmac and other local businesses has been overwhelming and we couldn’t have achieved so much without all the help we have received from the parents and community. It’s great to be able to provide the children with a fantastic space on such a low budget. We can’t thank everyone enough.”