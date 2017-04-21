Taxi driver in Grantham fined for smoking in his cab

A taxi driver has been given a fixed penalty notice for smoking in his licensed vehicle.

The driver admitted the offence and paid the £30 fine within 15 days to South Kesteven District Council after being witnessed by an officer smoking the tobacco whilst driving in Avenue Road in Grantham in March.

Smoking a tobacco cigarette in any taxi or private hire vehicle contravenes smoke free legislation where drivers must not smoke in their vehicles even when they do not have passengers or if using the taxi when off duty.

A spokesman for SKDC said: “The purpose of this is for the passenger to know they will be able to remain free from the risk of second hand smoke exposure from tobacco smoke being present in the air or absorbed into the vehicle seats and soft furnishings.”