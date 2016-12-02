Team-building event for young Kesteven RFC players at RAF Cranwell

Kesteven RFC under-14s youth team swapped their routine rugby training for a morning of team-building courtesy of the Youth Engagement Team at Royal Air Force College Cranwell as a follow up to being sponsored by RAF Recruiting this season.

Twenty-one boys were put through their paces on the college high ropes course, completing various challenging exercises that stretched the boys physically, mentally and psychologically.

Kesteven RFC Under 14s at Royal Air Force College Cranwell

During the course of the morning session the boys overcame personal fears, built confidence and improved their ability to lead and to follow. The session helped them bond as a team as they encouraged and cajoled each other and above all they had fun.

After watching their boys for the initial part of the session, parents were treated to a guided tour of College Hall Officers Mess (CHOM), courtesy of the college curator, before everyone gathered in CHOM for refreshments, photos and then a question and answer session with Officer Cadet Paddy Johns.

Officer Cadet Johns is a dentist currently undergoing officer training to join the Reserve Forces into the newly created Dental Reserves Branch. However, Officer Cadet Johns is also a former rugby international, having been awarded 59 caps for Ireland in the 90s playing at second row and No8.

Paddy offered some wise words to the boys, advising them to enjoy their rugby but to make sure they concentrated on their schoolwork – music to their parents’ ears.

Paddy answered all the boys’ questions on rugby, the RAF and his rivalry with the boys’ favoured Leicester Tigers.

Kesteven RFC under 14s felt extremely privileged to be treated to such an exciting day by the RAF, they are extremely grateful to the RAF Recruiting for sponsoring their match kit, the RAF Youth Engagement Team, the college curator, the CHOM staff and to Officer Cadet Johns.

All the boys gained an awful lot from the day and above all thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

