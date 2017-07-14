Team effort sees Grantham’s Beehive sign restored

Part of Grantham’s ‘living sign’ – the only one in England – has been lovingly restored.

The restoration of the sign outside The Beehive Inn was a project led by the Grantham Civic Society, and supported by local businesses.

The Beehive sign

It dates back to at least 1783 when it was drawn by John Claude Nattes. Since that time, it is thought to have housed a continuous active beehive, making it the only ‘living sign’ in England.

It has an adjacent sign, which reads: ‘Stop traveller this wonderous sign explore, And say when thou hast view’d it o’er and o’er, Now Grantham now two rarities are thine, A lofty steeple and a living sign’.

Ruth Crook, of the civic society, said: “Recently the sign had become worn, so has been replaced and refurbished, using the original spellings, by Grantham Civic Society, and reinstated last week.

“Donations were kindly received from the landlord of the inn and Castlegate Financial Management, whose premises are adjacent to the pub on Castlegate. The donations covered the cost of the work.”

The new sign was made by local joiner David Holden, inscribed by Viking Signs and painted by Alwyn Marshall and Roger Blakeman.

Ruth added: “Grantham Civic Society is very grateful for everyone’s contribution, as it is keen to preserve both buildings and items of antiquity.”

Andy Severn, marketing director of Castlegate Financial Management, told the Journal: “We are proud to be supporting and maintaining history in Grantham.”