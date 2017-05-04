Teenagers subject driver to racial abuse in Grantham road

Police want to hear from any witnesses who saw a group of teenagers subject a driver to racial abuse.

PC Jason Hazard is investigating the racially aggravated public order offence that took place in Inner Street, Grantham, on March 4.

The victim, who was wearing Muslim dress, was driving along Inner Street, towards McDonald’s, with her children in the car, at about 1.50pm.

The driver’s windows were down and as she passed a group of teenagers, she was subjected to verbal abuse of a racial nature.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact PC Hazard on 101, quoting incident number 290 of March 4.