Terry Shelbourne caricature - meet Grantham character Joe Collier

You might recognise Joe Collier from the Journal a couple of weeks ago.

But Joe is no stranger to collecting quirky items and has amassed a collection of over 150 baseball caps over the years, that he displays on his bedroom walls.

Joe, who has lived in Grantham since he was a year old, likes to keep busy since he retired from B&Q warehouse in 2005.

He said: “My favourite sports are Formula One, football and athletics. I have been a Nottingham Forest football supporter for about 60 years. I also like taking part in quizzes in The White Lion pub on a Sunday evening and having a game of dominos and a pint or two with my mates.”

Joe, who has been married for 47 years is also a proud grandad and takes his two grandchildren to London at least once a year to see a West End musical.