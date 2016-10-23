The Big Interview: Valerie lives life to the full after test helps get rid of her ailments

A grandmother from Grantham who has suffered from eczema and multiple health problems for most of her life has finally alleviated her symptoms and embarked on her dream career after following a YorkTest allergies programme and eliminating food intolerances from her diet.

Ever since her early childhood, Valerie Clark battled with frequent bouts of eczema, causing her skin to become inflamed and painful from itchy blisters all over her body.

Despite years of skin tests and appointments with consultants, the married 66-year-old was constantly turned away without an accurate diagnosis or answer to what was causing her health woes.

Now after learning it was a number of food intolerances affecting her and cutting them from her diet, Valerie has experienced significant health benefits. Not only has she improved her well-being and lost weight after struggling to shed the pounds, she has trained to become a reiki master and teacher, and is studying for a Masters in angelic reiki, which she says she wouldn’t have been able to before undertaking the YorkTest programme.

Can you describe what health problems you had to cope with?

I’d had problems with eczema and outbreaks of hives for as long as I can remember and on top of my skin issues, I suffered with stomach and digestive problems after eating – everything from painful cramping and bloating to diarrhoea. I would also have dizzy spells, migraines and flushing quite regularly. My body temperature would actually fluctuate from one extreme to the other and there have been times during the summer when I’ve curled up inside with a hot water bottle, yet doctors said there was nothing wrong with me, or put my problems down to allergies. It was very frustrating. I would react shortly after having a meal so I felt like I couldn’t leave the house. It affected my day-to-day life a lot as I would have to cancel plans and appointments at the last minute and I’ve missed out on family activities.

What kind of foods did you react to?

I suspected that I had a problem with bread because I used to feel very poorly after eating it, however I was surprised to see that it was the yeast that I was reacting to. I also suspected milk was the cause of my eczema when I was younger and now I know that it is the main trigger for it.

How is life for you now that you have eliminated those foods which cause health problems?

It has been a learning curve but now I know what I can and can’t have, and that different foods cause different reactions. It’s a relief after all these years. I avoid my trigger foods completely and look at everything I eat to keep my reactions under control. I had a migraine recently and I know it was because I had eaten something I’m not supposed to. It’s not worth it and I don’t want to go back to how I felt before.

Before I knew about my intolerances, there were points where I felt so low that I didn’t want to get out of bed. I felt ill all the time but didn’t know why. It was like a brain fog and I felt it come over my eyes, but not now. I feel alive.

Have there been any other health benefits since you took the YorkTest?

I was aiming to lose a stone with a weight loss programme but the weight wasn’t shifting even though I was following a healthy diet. Since removing my trigger foods, I’ve lost a stone and a half and I’m delighted. I’ve had a lot of comments from people saying I look terrific and that I’m beaming. I feel like a completely different person.

You are pursuing a passion as a reiki master. How has life changed for you?

“I feel like since starting my YorkTest programme I’ve started a new path in my life and haven’t felt this good in years. I wouldn’t have been able to enjoy what I do now if I was still suffering, I’ve been held back all of my life and didn’t know why. It’s amazing and I’ve recommended YorkTest to so many people. I think anyone could benefit in some way.

