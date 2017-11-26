The search is on for the next Miss Grantham ...

The search is on to find the next Miss Grantham to represent the town at the Miss England contest.

Anyone wishing to apply will be invited to an audition. Succesful applicants will then take part in an event at Kelham Hall and Country Park, near Newark on February 17 2018, along with applicants for Miss Lincoln and Miss Newark.

Organiser Angie Sinclair, who was crowned Miss England in 1995, said: “It is more than just a beauty contest. The ladies need to show a diverse range of attributes including talent and charitable work. We encourage health and fitness and look beyond the make-up to focus on the beauty inside. We look for overall grace and presence. The whole package.”

The girls will be judged by the current Miss Newark, Miss Lincoln, a model agency and the owner of Kelham Hall. The current Miss Grantham Olivia Rowland-Hayes is hoping to retain her title.

She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Miss Grantham, especially taking part in so many events. I hope to become Miss Grantham again and keep supporting my town and the people in it.”

Angie added: “The main factor is that the winner is an ambassador for Grantham.”

Hopeful applicants aged 16 to 26 can send a photo or selfie to thepageantteam@gmail.com.