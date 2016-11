A motocross bike has been stolen from a property in Melton Mowbray.

Police are currently attempting to trace the motorbike - a white and yellow Husqvarna with blue writing on it.

Officers have not revealed where and when it was stolen, and have not publicised the registration number.

Anyone who sees a motorbike matching the description is urged to take a note of the location and a description of the person riding it before calling Leicestershire Police on 101.