Then & Now with Grantham Civic Society

Fenkel Street, or Finkin Street as it is now known, was one of the original streets mentioned by Francis Peck in 1731.

One of the important buildings on the street is the church built in 1840 by the Wesleyan Methodists.

Finkin Street

The church is still active today as a joint Methodist and United Reformed Church. The former Brownlow infants school building on the corner with Castlegate, dates from 1835.

Other buildings include the brick-built Grantham Philosophical Institute built in 1838.

It became a dispensary for sick people in 1849.

Elmer House, a Georgian building, is on the corner of Finkin Street and Elmer Street and further towards the High Street is the Savings Bank built in 1841, and designed by Anthony Salvin.