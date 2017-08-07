Three tonnes of pellets go up in flames at Grantham recycling plant

Have your say

Four fire crews were called to Environcom in Grantham yesterday afternoon (Sunday) to tackle a blaze caused by self-combustion of three tonnes of pellets.

Crews from Grantham, Corby Glen, Billingborough and Sleaford were called to the Spittlegate Level recycling plant just after 4.30pm.

They used three hose reels and two firefighters in breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire was self-combustion due to build-up of heat within a pile of three tonnes of polyurethane pellets.