Tickets for Grantham’s Raffle 31 – with huge £5,500 prize fund – are still on sale

Tickets are still on sale for Raffle 31, the giant Grantham raffle with lots of great prizes up for grabs.

Local businesses have donated prizes, 30 in total, with the top prize being a £1,000 holiday voucher courtesy of Roma Travel and Jeff Dixon Plumbing.

The total prize fund is around £5,500.

Also on the prize list are: £100 voucher, Grantham Computer Centre; £200, Trade Carpets; £125, Specsavers Grantham; £100, Hopper’s Jewellers; £50, Nan’s Nice Cakes; £100, The Boutique; Four tickets to the show, SKDC; England signed cricket bat, Grantham Carnival and Events Group; Day’s labour worth £150, JC Home Improvements; Two first-class tickets, Virgin Trains; Hand-crafted bowl by Mick Hanbury; £100 voucher, Hair Design; £100 off a keyboard, Simmonds Music; Five £20 vouchers, Helen’s Flowers; £100 party voucher, Creation Station; £100 off a photoshoot, England’s Finest Photography; £100 voucher, DJ’s Rib Shack; £120 voucher, India Jo; £100 Trickling Tap; £100 voucher Empire Designerwear; £360 garden design, Red Sky Landscapes; £100 voucher, Cyclesport UK; £200 voucher, Wilkinson’s Jewellers; £100 off food and drink, Eden House Hotel; £250 voucher, Harris Beds; £100 voucher, Enhance Beauty; Lessons worth £130, ACS Motoring School; £100 hamper, Gift Box; and £100 of food and drinks, Eden Wine Bar.

The raffle will be drawn on December 30.

Tickets are on sale at the Guildhall Arts Centre box office, and will be on sale at a stall in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, December 3, and at Christmas on the Green on Sunday, November 27. To buy online, until December 1, click here.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund and Grantham Carnival and Events Group.