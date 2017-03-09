Tickets to Grantham Rotary’s ‘Purple Ball’ are still available

Rotarians in Grantham are holding a ‘Purple Ball’ tomorrow night (Friday) – and tickets are still available.

The black tie ball will be held at Arena UK in Allington. Doors open at 6pm and drinks and canapes will be served.

A four-course dinner with wine will be served at 7.30pm, followed by entertainment and dancing with Premier Cru. Grantham comedienne and singer AJ will compere.

Guests will have the chance to win prizes in a raffle, plus there will be an auction.

The ball is in aid of the Rotary movement’s Polio Relief campaign, which aims to eradicate the disease. The purple crocus is the emblem of Polio Relief, as children’s fingers are coloured purple when they have been immunised – hence the theme of the ball.

When Rotary first got involved in the campaign more than 30 years ago there were 1,000 cases of polio per day. In the last two months there have been only 23 cases reported worldwide. To be able to declare the world polio-free, there can be no cases reported over a three-year period.

Every £1 raised for the campaign by Rotary is doubled by the Gates Foundation.

Further awareness raising of the campaign is in the form of planting purple crocuses, with Rotary having planted seven million bulb in the last year.

To buy tickets to the ball, or for more information, call Peter Berry on 07850 566484 or Stephen Holdaway on 01507 526565.