Tilf’s Allstars win match in memory of Grantham man Mark Tilford

Friends organised a charity football match in memory of a loved one who lost his battle earlier this year with a brain tumour.

Mark Tilford dued in June, and as a thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support and St Barnabas Hospice for their care, Chris Whatley and Emlyn Wright organised a fund-raising football match at The Meres.

Mark Tilford

Chris, 32, who lives in Albufeira, Portugal, said: “Macmillan and St Barnabas did a fantastic job of looking after him. So, me and Emlyn contacted his friends and family and arranged a charity football to honour him and donate as much as possible to the charities that did so much for him.”

Calling themselves ‘Tilf’s Allstars’ and wearing red Manchester United shirts – a combination of Mark’s nickname and his favourite football team – they played against Dare2Zlatan, who wore white England tops as a mark of respect.

Tilf’s Allstars won 5-2.

The match raised £1,536.35 for Macmillan and £212 for St Barnabas Hospice. Meanwhile, Chris’s mum, Jackie Whatley, donated £250 through her Stretch and Flex fitness classes, Sharky’s Bar in Portugal raised £400, and Emlyn’s JustGiving page received many more donations.

Emlyn, 31, of Lynden Avenue, Grantham said: “Thank you to everyone who donated and took part in the game, it means a great deal.

“The hardest part was putting a Man Utd shirt on! But it was for a great cause and a great friend.”

Chris added: “Tilf was the nicest guy you could meet, such a true friend and this was the least we could do.”

