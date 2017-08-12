‘Tip traffic shakes our houses’ say Grantham neighbours

Residents have demanded their road is resurfaced because they say the noise and vibration caused by traffic to the nearby recycling centre is made worse by potholes.

They say their houses shake with the vibration of the traffic which is heaviest from Friday to Monday when the recycling centre is open to the public.

Derek Jones, who lives just yards from the entrance to the centre, said: “The traffic is horrendous from Friday to Monday. They have great big waggons come in through all the time because they (the centre) are getting full very quickly.

“What annoys me most is that they have closed others centres at Bottesford and Leadenham so people are coming here from far and wide. I have complained about the lorrues. Some come along here at 5.30am with big skips. You can feel the house vibrating. The potholes make it workse. The road needs to be tarmacked properly.”

Another resident said she had lived on the road for 25 years, but it was only in the last five that the situation had become so bad.

She said: “It’s the fact that the road surface is so bad. It is not fit fo rall this traffic. I can feel the house shaking. The pot holes cause this violent banging when the lorries drive over them.”

She said the whole road needed resurfacing and not just a ‘bit of Tarmac’ thrown into the holes which had been done recently.

Mark Heaton, programme leader – surfacing and patching, said: “We’re aware of the issues on Alexandra Road, and understand the residents’ desire to have it resurfaced. However, we need to prioritise repairs on busier routes and those that are in a poorer state. In light of that, the road isn’t currently a part of our resurfacing programme. But we will monitor the situation, so we can take action should it deteriorate significantly.

“Anyone who is concerned about a pothole, can report it via our online system at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting or by calling 01522 782070.”