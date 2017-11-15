Toboggan run at Grantham St Wulfram’ church is new Christmas attraction

St Wulfram’s church will have a toboggan run to complement its Christmas Tree festival and skating rink this year.

With under two weeks to go until the opening of the festival in the Grantham church, rector Fr Stuart Cradduck has announced that skate suppliers Leisure Skate will also provide a toboggan run.

The toboggan will run half the length of the church. People will ride the bobsleighs over a 45 foot run.

Fr Stuart said: “I really believe this will compliment Grantham’s first skating rink and will add a whole new level of celebration and joy within the church.

“We have over one hundred Christmas Trees promised to the festival from local businesses, community groups, schools and individuals, and I honestly can’t wait!”

The church will also host the St Barnabas Christmas Grotto. Children will be able to visit Fr Christmas on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival and the following weekend.

Fr Stuart added: “In hosting St Barnabas’ Christmas Grotto we are adding another opportunity for St Wulfram’s and the town to support the hospice. I’m delighted we are able to make room for this to be part of this festival for them to raise much needed funds.”

Skating tickets can be found on the Guildhall website, and entrance tickets to the festival can be paid on the door.

The whole festival starts with a candle lit procession from the Market Place at 5pm on Monday, November 27, and the festival is open from 10am to 8pm, Tuesday to Thursday and 10am to 9pm on Saturday and finishes on Sunday from 11am, with last entry at 3pm.