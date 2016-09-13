Top county health executive to retire

The director of public health for Lincolnshire is to retire next month after a 30-year career in the health services.

Dr Tony Hill started his current role three years ago following the transfer of public health responsibilities from the former Primary Care Trust (NHS Lincolnshire), where he held the same role, to Lincolnshire County Council.

A former hospital doctor and GP trained in Dundee, Tony has been a public health director for South Humber Health Authority and both North East Lincolnshire Primary Care Trust and North Lincolnshire Primary Care Trust.

Dr Hill, who was also formerly executive director of public health for the NHS and Council in North East Lincolnshire, said: “I have enjoyed working with a really excellent team in Lincolnshire. I shall certainly miss my colleagues.

“I am pleased that we have made some substantial improvements in the health of the people in Lincolnshire but there is more to do. We still have to persuade people that they need to take greater care of their own health and make sure they have the opportunities to do this.”

Tony McArdle, chief executive at County Hall, thanked Dr Hill for his service and said: “Tony is one of the most well-respected health professionals in the country and his guidance and leadership in all aspects of public health has been invaluable. He has played a key role in helping us work with the various NHS organisations in Lincolnshire and that has been to the immense benefit of all concerned.”

An interim director of public health will be recruited prior to Dr Hill’s departure before a full-time appointment is made.