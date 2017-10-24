Tots add to Grantham hospital art display

More artwork has been added to a display brightening up an eyesore site in Grantham.

The latest colourful additions to the front of a disused part of Grantham Hospital have been created by children at Woodlands Nursery.

Jody Clark hangs artwork outside the hospital

The bunting has been added to the display started earlier this month by Jody Clark, of campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital.

She said: “A big thank you to all the children and staff at Woodlands Nursery for their beautiful artwork. It makes the fencing outside our hospital look so much more beautiful.”

The latest designs were created by children aged from one to four who go to the nursery based in premises in the grounds of Belton Woods Hotel.

Pre-school room leader May Burton said a total of about 40 chchildren in the pre-school, toddler and baby groups enjoyed painting the bunting, which was laminated to make it weatherproof.

She said: “We saw an appeal by Jody for more artwork and were pleased to get involved and to show our appreciation for the hospital.

“As part of the project we talked with the children about people who help us and the things that make us happy.”

The nursery’s designs have been added to earlier contributions from two Grantham area schools, Ingoldsby Academy and Sandon School.

The artwork has been placed on fencing which cordons off the old hospital at the front of the site on Manthorpe Road. The building is derelict and could be demolished.

Mrs Clark hopes more schools and residents of care homes will provide more artwork.

She said: “The only thing we ask is that the artwork is laminated, but the subject can be anything.”

If anybody wants to contribute artwork they should email jodyclark@hotmail.co.uk or dizzynett@yahoo.com and they will collect it.