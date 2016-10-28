‘Towpath Treasures’ raise almost £10,000 through Grantham Canal walk

A group of determined women rallied round to help their friend achieve a remarkable double feat.

Eight friends took part in a gruelling 33-mile sponsored walk in a single day and raised an amazing £9,500 for cancer charities.

Lucy Greaves leads the walkers

The women, who called themselves the Towpath Treasures, were inspired to take part in the walk along the canal between Nottingham and Grantham by Lucy Greaves, 34, who was diagnosed with stage four skin cancer three years ago.

Doctors told her there was no cure and she had three years to live, at best.

But following pioneering treatment, the progress of Lucy’s illness has been slowed and she says she is fit and getting on with her life.

She certainly needed to be fit for the 33-mile walk along the towpath, which is one of Lucy’s favourite places.

As well as her seven friends, animal-lover Lucy was joined on the walk by her dogs Jesse, Bam Bam, and Peppe and the group completed the course in 11 hours and 25 minutes.

Lucy, who lives in Long Clawson with husband Edward, said: “It was an amazing day with amazing friends. It was well worth the sore toes for a brilliant cause.”

Edward and friend Phil Macer supported the walkers, meeting them at stops along the way and providing refreshments.

Lucy, who works in the village shop near her home said the walk had two aims.

She said: “I like walking and did a 5k Race for Life in 2013, but wanted something a bit more challenging. The towpath walk was something I always wanted to do and I also wanted to support Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden Hospital.

“I thought we might raise about £2,000 but the amount has just gone up and up. It’s amazing. I have so many people to thank. It was quite a challenge but the adrenaline and spirit amongst us friends kept us going.

“We had wonderful support from people, who joined us for sections of the walk. The last stretch from the ‘Mucky Duck’ pub towards Grantham was amazing. I just can’t get over how much we have raised, and money is still coming in so I hope we will top £10,000.”

Lucy says Cancer Research is a cause many people are keen to support.

She says that with the help of trial drugs such as those she has been prescribed with the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, a cure may one day be found for life-changing cancers.

Her trial drug has meant taking 11 tablets a day, but three years on her illness is stable.

Lucy said: “I have almost put my illness to the back of my mind and just get on with things.

“If you don’t do that, you can’t lead a full life and that is what I am trying to do.”