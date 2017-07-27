Search

Traffic queuing on A1 after collision near Easton

Police on the scene of an RTC - accident sign.
Traffic is now queuing on the northbound carriageway of the A1 between Colsterworth and Grantham following a collision at Easton.

The collision was reportedly between two cars. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.