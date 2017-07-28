Trains unable to stop at Grantham after breakdown at Bingham

An East Midlands train has broken down at Bingham and is causing disruption which means its services are unable to stop at Grantham.

Services between Nottingham and Grantham and Grantham and Skegness are currently disrupted. A replacement bus service is running from Grantham to Skegness from 9.30am this morning.

A statement on the East Midlands Trains website said: “There is a broken down train at Bingham. This is between Nottingham and Grantham and is disrupting our trains on the Nottingham/Grantham/Skegness and the Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich routes. The train will soon be coupled to another train to help it move clear of the line.

“Where possible our trains on the Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich route will be diverted and will be unable to call at Grantham.

“If you are travelling to Grantham you should use our diverted Liverpool to Norwich trains which will call at Peterborough. From there you will be able to connect with services to Grantham.

“We are currently arranging for a rail replacement bus to run between Grantham and Skegness. This bus is expected to arrive at Grantham at 0930.”