Trampoline park Jump Revolution is coming to Grantham

A trampoline park will open in Grantham in October, called Jump Revolution.

The indoor park will be located in the Springfield Park Industrial Estate, off Springfield Road.

Features will include a giant airbag, dodgeball, cardio wall challenge and gladiator foam pit, in addition to the large open trampolining space. Jump revolution will also cater for parties and offer a cafe.

On its Facebook page, Jump Revolution said: “We can’t wait.... An exciting, energetic and fun place for children and adults alike, coming to Grantham soon.”

Information: jump-revolution.com