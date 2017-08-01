A1 southbound closed at Grantham after collision between car and motorbike

The A1 southbound is closed at Grantham after a collision between a car and a motorbike.
Traffic is reported to be stationary between the junctions of the A607 and Spittlegate level.
An ambulance has been at the scene.
The A1 southbound is closed at Grantham after a collision between a car and a motorbike.
Traffic is reported to be stationary between the junctions of the A607 and Spittlegate level.
An ambulance has been at the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.