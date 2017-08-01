Search

A1 southbound closed at Grantham after collision between car and motorbike

Police have closed A1 Southbound

The A1 southbound is closed at Grantham after a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Traffic is reported to be stationary between the junctions of the A607 and Spittlegate level.

An ambulance has been at the scene.