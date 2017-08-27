A52 closed for hours after lorry tips over near Grantham

The A52 between Grantham and Nottingham was closed for several hours today (Sunday) after a lorry tipped over near Sedgebrook.

Fire and rescue crews from Grantham and Bingham, along with a rescue unit from Newark, were mobilised to the scene just after 10am.

They found the lorry on its side. Crews removed the windscreen to release one male, who was checked over by paramedics.

The A52 was closed until around 6pm while the lorry was recovered.