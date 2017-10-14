Ancaster station wins prize at rail awards

Ancaster railway station and The Poacher Line were among the prize winners at a rail awards.

The Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership, which runs between Nottingham and Skegness, received three prestigious awards at the Association of Community Rail Partnership’s (ACoRP) Community Rail Awards.

In the new garden at Ancaster railway station are, from left, Jon Moody of Sustrans, Stephen Cooke (Railway John's son) and Lynda Awcock from Ancaster Primary School.

Ancaster station received the Bronze award in the most improved station category, and was presented with a £250 cash prize to reinvest into the station. This was in recognition of the work that Jon Moody from Sustrans and Ancaster Primary School have done to improve the station.

The Poacher Line was presented with runner-up prize for best marketing and communication campaign for their partnership work with Visit Lincoln to promote travel throughout Lincolnshire. The project included taking five iconic Lincoln Knights from the Knight’s Trail to Kings Cross Station to promote highlights of the county.

An entry from St George’s Academy in Sleaford scooped runner-up for best photo for ‘Service with a Smile’.

Kaye Robinson, Community Rail Officer said: “It’s brilliant to receive recognition for all the hard work that has taken place over the past 12 months. Working in partnership with Sustrans, Visit Lincoln and local communities has enabled us to make a real difference to the Poacher Line and the passengers it serves, particularly at Ancaster Station.

“I feel very honoured to have joined a team that works tirelessly to promote the work of the Community Rail Partnership. I can’t wait to continue working with our partners next year to really put the Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership on the map.”

Jon Moody, of Sustrans said: “For Ancaster Primary School and St George’s Academy to win runner up prizes in their respective categories, is testament to the fabulous enthusiasm, involvement and sheer hard work by pupils and staff at both establishments. Not forgetting of course the achievement of Our Lady of Good Counsel School choir which was short-listed for their carol singing at Grantham and Sleaford stations.”

“It’s even more rewarding to know that the school projects were part of more wide-reaching and sustained collaboration between Sustrans, Poacher Line and Lincolnshire County Council.

“Schools that have got involved have been able to improve their facilities, broaden opportunities and enjoy increased community cohesion through these initiatives. I am immensely proud to be associated with this collaborative project and the sterling efforts of all staff, volunteers and the countless young people involved.”