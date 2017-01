Police have closed Barrowby Road at the Asda roundabout after a lorry damaged its tyres on metal studs.

The lorry collided with the studs – which are designed to protect pedestrians using the pavement on the junction with Sankt Augustin Way – just after 11am today (Monday).

Traffic has built up despite a diversion being in place. The road will reopen once the lorry has been recovered.

Motorists are advised to avoid if possible.