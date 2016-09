A runaway car has crashed into a wall on the London Road industrial estate, causing minor damage.

The white Mercedes is believed to have rolled down the hill from Soapy Joe’s car wash, and hit the wall belonging to B&Q.

These photos were tweeted to the Journal by Mark Hipkiss at about 5.45pm today (Wednesday), who wrote: “Mercedes rolled down the hill after handbrake left off while being washed at Soapy Joe’s. Police at the scene.”