Derailed train causing long delays for commuters on East Coast mainline throughout Tuesday

Commuters are facing chaos this morning after a train derailed in on the East Coast Mainline.

A number of Virgin Trains East Coast services between Edinburgh and King’s Cross and King’s Cross and Leeds have been cancelled following the derailment at the Craigentinny depot.

Four Virgin trains are trapped in the depot as a result, with hopes the derailed train will be moved today to allow normal service to resume on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Virgin Trains apologised for the chaos, adding: “Passengers who are affected will be able to travel on alternative services as we now have half-hourly departures from Edinburgh for most of the day and will be eligible for compensation.”

Anyone whose journey is delayed 30 mins or more due to the current disruption can claim compensation here.