Five teenagers hurt in collision in Long Bennington

Five teenagers were hurt when two cars collided in Long Bennington overnight.

Police say the crash involved a VW Polo carrying all five teeangers who come from Nottinghamshire. The incident happened at about 11pm. The most seriously injured was the 17-year-old female driver who was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment for serious injuries.

The four passengers were less seriously injured.

Fire crews attended the scene from Grantham and Newark. They used cutting gear to release the teenagers from the vehicle.

Anybody with information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 472 of April 11.