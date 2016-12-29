Five vehicles involved in A1 collision at Colsterworth

An accident involving five cars closed the A1 yesterday.

The incident was reported to police at 4.20pm. It happened on the northbound carriageway at Colsterworth which was closed to allow paramedics to safely extract a passenger from one of the cars. Her injuries are said not to be serious.

The vehicles involved were a blue Nissan Almera, blue Mercedes Benz, black Ford Focus, red Toyota Yaris and silver VW Touareg.

Conditions were foggy at the time of the collision. Motorists followed diversions while the road was closed.

Anybody who has information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 253 of December 28.