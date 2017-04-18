Grantham firefighters cut driver from car after A52 collision

A driver had to be cut free from her car after an accident involving three vehicles on the A52 closed the road for several hours yesterday.

The accident happened at about 1pm at Ropsley and involved two cars and a caravan.

Police say the female driver of the car who was released by firefighters suffered only minor injuries. The road was closed until about 5pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire crews attended just after 1pm and used Holmatro gear to release one female driver from her vehicle.